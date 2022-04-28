OKCPS To Discuss Bond Plans Ahead Of Community Outreach

Thursday, April 28th 2022, 8:23 am

New information is on the way about the first Oklahoma City Public Schools bond election in six years.

Superintendent Sean McDaniel will discuss plans for the bond at 10 a.m. Thursday, along with ways for the community to offer feedback.

Currently, they're in the phase of gathering information from OKCPS staff, before announcing the bond project in early July.

Starting next week, they'll shift to community outreach, sharing information on the upcoming bond with parents around the district.

The district is hosting two forums next week.

One is on May 2nd at Southeast High School and the other will take place May 3rd at Douglass High School.

Both forums will start at 5:45 p.m.

The district also has a survey parents can take through May 15th, asking what projects they think are most important with the upcoming bond.

According to the district, the average age of OKCPS school buildings is 72 years old, with nine of them being older than 100 years.

They hope the passage of a new bond will give students modern learning experiences that other nearby districts already have.

The districts' goal is having this bond up for election on November 8th of this year.