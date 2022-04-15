Dollar Tree Recalls More Than 1 Million Hot Glue Guns After Fires

Friday, April 15th 2022, 3:14 pm

By: CBS News

Discount retailer Dollar Tree is recalling more than 1 million Crafter's Square Glue Guns sold nationwide because they can malfunction when plugged in, potentially burning people and property.

People should unplug and stop using the recalled product, which sold for about $1 and can be returned to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar store for a full refund, Dollar Tree said Thursday in a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company has received seven reports about the hot glue guns, including four fires and one involving irritated skin.

The recalled Crafter's Square Glue Gun.U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION

After being plugged into an outlet, the plastic devices emit hot glue when the trigger is pulled. They are often used in crafting projects since hot glue can bond more quickly and strongly than regular glue.

The recalled devices, which are imported from China, are black with an orange trigger and tip, and have a silver UL listed label above the handle with "XY-15302" printed on it.

The glue guns were sold at Dollar Tree stores from August 2020 through February 2022 and at Family Dollar stores from January 2022 through February 2022, as well as online at www.dollartree.com from August 2021 through February 2022.

Location of model number for recalled Crafter's Square Glue Gun.U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION

About 1.03 million of the glue guns were sold in the U.S. and another roughly 21,900 in Canada.

Consumers can call Dollar Tree at 800-876-8697 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@dollartree.com or online at https://wwwdollartree.com/product-rcalls.

Family Dollar can be reached at 844-636-7687 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@familydollar.com or online at https://www.familydollar.com/product-recalls.

Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Tree runs more than 15,500 Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores in the U.S. and in Canada.

The recall is not the company's first this year. Dollar Tree recalled several products after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February warned about potentially contaminated products from Family Dollar Stores in six states due to unsanitary conditions linked to rodents.

That resulted in Family Dollar closing more than 400 stores after more than 1,000 dead rodents were found at one of its distribution centers. Dollar Tree last month said it received a federal grand jury subpoena from the Eastern District of Arkansas related to rat infestation at one of its warehouses.

First published on April 15, 2022 / 11:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.