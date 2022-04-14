Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Directs Migrants To Washington D.C. To Address Immigration Policies

Thursday, April 14th 2022, 12:17 pm

A second bus chartered at the direction of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrived in the nation’s capital early Thursday morning, carrying more than a dozen migrants and signaling Abbott’s frustration with the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

Abbott announced last week that he was directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to begin transporting migrants released from federal custody in Texas to the nation’s capital and other locations outside of the state.

“To help local officials, whose communities are being overwhelmed by hoards of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration,” said Gov. Abbott at a press conference, “Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants, who have been dropped off by the Biden administration, to Washington D.C. We are sending them to the United States Capitol, where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border,” he continued.

As was the case with the first bus, which arrived yesterday, this one dropped the passengers directly in front of an office complex near the Capitol, and just across the street from Union Station, which houses media organizations such as NBC, C-SPAN and Fox News. In each instance, representatives from Catholic Charities were on hand to help the individuals and families get situated.

It’s not clear if what Texas is doing is legal, since border control and immigration law are matters reserved for federal authorities, not states.

Administration officials have characterized the action as a publicity stunt and say Texas cannot force any of the migrants to board one of their charter buses.

“They would have to voluntarily be put on the bus,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Wednesday, “and if there are concerns about that, we would expect they would contact the appropriate authorities.”

Psaki says, in a way, Gov. Abbott is helping the administration and stated,

﻿“These are all migrants who have been processed by CBP and are free to travel, so it's nice the state of Texas is helping them get to their final destination as they await the outcome of their immigration proceedings.”