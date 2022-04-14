Multi-Agency Search Continues In Logan County

Thursday, April 14th 2022, 6:56 am

By: News 9

New details are emerging in an extensive search in Logan County near Pine and Charter Oak.

At this time, the property remains roped off with crime tape and is under 24-hour guarded security.

This search involved Federal, State and local law enforcement agencies, a large presence that startled neighbors.

News 9 reached out to several agencies to gather details on the search, but were told the warrant is under seal.

However, sources tell News 9 they were there to search for a missing man.

Those sources say the man is 43-year-old David Allen Orr, whose disappearance is still under investigation.

Records show Orr has an extensive criminal past. He was released in 2012 for assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

In 2021, police asked for help finding Orr, saying he was last seen on January 16th.

Sources could not confirm whether it was Orr's body investigators were looking for, but excavators were brought in and the medical examiner was on scene.

Residents tell us 36 dogs were also removed from the property.

They say investigators told them authorities would remain there for at least two weeks.