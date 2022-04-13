Former OU Coach Bob Stoops Announced As One Of Several New XFL Head Coaches

Wednesday, April 13th 2022, 10:20 am

By: Nate Kotisso

Months after making his head coaching return to OU, Bob Stoops is also marking his return to the XFL.

The league announced Stoops' return Wednesday. He will join seven other notable collegiate and professional football names in head coaching roles such as former Super Bowl champion Hines Ward, College Football Hall of Famer Jim Haslett and longtime NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

Recently, Stoops stepped in last December as Oklahoma's interim head coach following the departure of Lincoln Riley to USC. The Sooners defeated the Oregon Ducks 47-32 in the 2021 Alamo Bowl.

Stoops served as head coach of the XFL's Dallas Renegades in 2020 before the league suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.