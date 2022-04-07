Turnpike Project Approval Delayed In Transportation Committee

Thursday, April 7th 2022, 6:02 pm

State Senator Mary Boren, D-Norman, filed an amendment to the bill authorizing $5 billion work of turnpike projects across the state Thursday.

Her amendment would have pulled the Cleveland County construction off the list of approved projects.

Senate Transportation Committee Chairman and fellow Norman Senator Rob Standridge pulled the entire bill approving projects across the state late Thursday afternoon.

“In the situation where you have 500 to 700 homes being eliminated and there’s only 70 some housing houses for sale in Norman, then that ought to send a red flag,” Boren said.

In a statement after the plan was announced, the Turnpike Author said they "selected alignments and connections to existing infrastructure that are the least impactful to homeowners, business owners and the environment.”

“The value of a long-range plan like ACCESS Oklahoma is that, in many circumstances, it provides us time to work more transparently, thoroughly and thoughtfully with affected property owners," the agency said in a statement.

“Well, it’s frustrating for them to say, ‘It’s not that bad,’” Boren said. “‘It’s not as bad as it looks’ is what they’re saying, but they’re not giving you any concrete numbers or plan for what the toll will be,” Boren said.

Asked why he pulled the authorization bill, Standridge said he had just decided to not have a vote Thursday without giving specifics.

The deadline for the bill to pass out of committee is April 14.