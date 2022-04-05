‘OKC Beautiful’ Volunteers Plant Trees For The Community

Tuesday, April 5th 2022, 5:05 pm

By: Hannah Scholl

As spring rolls in, volunteers are planting trees for a good cause Wednesday.

OKC Beautiful is partnering with the National Women in Agriculture Association to provide fruit-bearing trees for their gardens.

Volunteers will plant 12 trees and learn about how they can make their own orchards thrive in Oklahoma.

The trees will be planted at the National Women in Agriculture Headquarters off of Martin Luther King Ave and NE 16th Street.

They won't just be good for the environment, they'll be feeding the community as well.

Dr. Tammy Gray Steele is the founder of the National Women in Agriculture Association, and she says the trees will help them with their mission.

"We provide our community with locally grown foods." said Steele, "They are allowed to come in and pick one bag for free. Also, we provide opportunities for people to adopt a bed at no cost, so they can learn to grow the food if they don't have land in their back yards or if they live in apartments."

She says the goal is to provide fresh produce to the community at no cost and to provide agriculture opportunities.

The orchard will also provide teens with summer and after-school jobs taking care of the trees.

Steele also says they will be able to make money while learning about sustainable agriculture careers.

If you want to volunteer, plant some trees and learn about orchards, the event is Wednesday, April 6th, at 4pm.

You can find out more by clicking here.