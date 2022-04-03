OU Evens Series With Texas, Defeats Longhorns 4-2

Saturday, April 2nd 2022, 8:04 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

Sooners baseball matched up with the Longhorns Saturday afternoon after falling to Texas in Arlington on Friday.

The game was scoreless all the way until the 7th inning, where Texas grabbed a 1-0 lead before OU's Peyton Graham scored a pair of runs for the Sooners.

The Sooners were able to extend that lead to 4-1 in the 8th inning before Texas nearly came back in the 9th inning.

With one out remaining, Texas had the tying run on second as a line drive was caught by a diving Diego Munoz to seal the win for Oklahoma.