Saturday, April 2nd 2022, 7:31 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

Turner Turnpike Closed For Several Hours Following Deadly Shootout

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the Turner Turnpike will be closed for an undisclosed amount of time, meaning detours for drivers going between OKC and Tulsa.

Traffic is backed up for miles and Troopers helped drivers get to safety as the scene was active.

