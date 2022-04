Friday, April 1st 2022, 11:07 am

By: News 9

There is more help on the way this weekend for tornado victims near Lake Texoma.

Resident Donny Young said he survived last week's tornado by holding onto a pole on his porch.

People like Young can have their questions answered regarding disaster assistance Saturday at the Marshall County Expo Center in Madill.

Local and state agencies will be there from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials said proof of residence will be required for those attending.