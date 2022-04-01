162,000 Pounds Of Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled Due To Possible Metal Fragments

Friday, April 1st 2022, 5:23 am

By: CBS News

Hormel Foods is recalling almost 81 tons of Skippy peanut butter because the jars sold by Walmart and other retailers may contain small fragments of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment.

The problem detected by internal systems at the facility where the product was produced involves 9,353 cases, or 161,692 pounds, of three types of peanut butter, according to the recall notice posted Wednesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The varieties — Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Reduced Fat Chucky Peanut Butter Spread and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein — all have "best-if-used-by" dates in May of 2023.

The product affected by the recall was shipped to 18 states: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

To understand if you've purchased a Skippy product under recall, check the UPC code on the side of the jar where the store scans the product and look for one of the four series of numbers: 37600-10520, 37600-10667, 37600-10499 or 37600-88095.

Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40-ounce, with best-by dates of May 4 and May 5, 2023 Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter - Club, 2/40-ounce, with best-by date of May 5, 2023 Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3-ounce, with best-by dates of May 6, and May 7, 2023 Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter with Plant Protein, 14-ounce, best-by May 10, 2023

Recalled jars can be returned to the place or purchase for an exchange or call Skippy at 1-866-475-4779, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Central Time.

Hormel produces more than 90 million jars of Skippy each year. The Minnesota conglomerate's other food brands include Jennie-O turkey and Spam.

