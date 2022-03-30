Oklahoma Medicaid Members At Risk Of Losing Coverage When Federal COVID Aid Expires

Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 7:40 am

Medicaid Members At Risk Of Losing Coverage When Federal COVID Aid Expires

200,000 Oklahomans could lose their Medicaid coverage when federal COVID-19 funding expires.

The Healthcare Authority says SoonerCare members should now take steps to update their information before the federal public health emergency ends.

States are given a 60-day notice if the Public Health Emergency is ending.

At this time, the COVID emergency is scheduled to end April 16th, but the Healthcare Authority expects there will be an extension that would run through July.

Regardless, as the pandemic moves past two years, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority says 200,000 members could lose benefits at some point.

The authority is asking all SoonerCare members to update their contact information and documentation.

All states will be required to review Medicaid eligibility and to disenroll members who no longer meet federal eligibility requirements.

For members who get cut from the Medicaid program, there are other options.

You may qualify to receive health insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace.

Member can do the following at this time.

Make sure your contact information and documentation are updated by logging in to mysoonercare.org or by calling the SoonerCare helpline at 1-800-987-7767.

Respond to requests for information. Meaning, if you're a member and have received a letter from OHCA requesting information, respond right away.