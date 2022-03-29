7 Detained, Allegedly Fled From Tractor-Trailer In McClain County

Tuesday, March 29th 2022, 2:43 pm

Seven people are now detained after multiple people were seen fleeing from a semi in McClain County.

Originally, this was reported as over 40 people involved but has now been confirmed as involving 15-20 BY McClain County authorities.

The incident began when someone called after spotting several people fleeing from a semi near Purcell.

At this time, law enforcement believes this to be an illegal immigrant case as a result of a Mexico smuggling operation.

Currently, those detained are being interviewed by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics while authorities search for the others.

According to McClain County authorities, three females and four males have been detained.

