Authorities Searching For Multiple People Who Fled From Semi, Over 40 Unaccounted For

Tuesday, March 29th 2022, 9:32 am

Authorities Searching For Over 40 People Who Fled Semi Near Purcell

(Editor's Note: As of 2:10 p.m. - McClain County officials say only 15-20 people are involved in this rather than nearly 50. 7 have now been detained.)

Multiple agencies are searching for nearly 50 people after officials say they broke out from the back of a semi in Wayne near Purcell.

At this time, three people are being detained by the McClain County Sheriff's Office for questioning, however, more than 40 people are still unaccounted for after running from the truck in different directions.

Law enforcement tells News 9 they believe it could be linked to the transportation of illegal immigrants.

The sheriff's office says this all happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday, when someone called police saying they saw dozens of people running from a semi-truck with blacked-out lights.

Law enforcement tells News 9 they're actively searching and responding to 911 calls on the situation as quickly as they can.

"We do have a good perimeter set up, kind of waiting to see. Just chasing calls right now," said McClain County Undersheriff James Goins. "We have received a few calls of people coming up to doors, we are following up as those come in."

The sheriff’s office says this was not a normal spot to drop people off and they have no idea why people would be there.

At this time, the McClain County Sheriff's Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Chickasaw Lighthorse police are all involved.