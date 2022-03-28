×
Watch Live: News 9 This Morning
Breaking News: OHP, McClain County Sheriff's Office Searching For Multiple People Who Fled Semi After Being Pulled Over
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Monday Evening Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Monday, March 28th 2022, 5:31 pm
By:
David Payne
Monday Evening Forecast
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
