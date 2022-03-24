Public School Advocates Celebrate ‘Voucher’ Bill Rejection, Watching For Next Move

Thursday, March 24th 2022, 5:52 pm

In a 24-22 vote, state Senators rejected their Republican leader’s voucher bill after some flip flopping in the final hours late Wednesday night.

The margins on votes for the bill have been tight all session, as Republican lawmakers faced the tough choice to vote against a measure that is also supported by Governor Kevin Stitt.

After months of work, public school supporters prevailed.

Governor Kevin Stitt pushed the formerly named Oklahoma Empowerment Act in his State of the State speech.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to attend the school that best works for them, regardless of their zip code or income level, and I will never stop fighting to empower parents and fund students over systems,” Gov. Stitt said in a statement after the vote.

This measure split the Republican vote with some questioning the bill’s lack of accountability.

“Well, that cannot be,” state Senator Warren (R-Curtain) said. “We cannot take money from our countrymen for the purpose of using it for a government constitutionally-mandated purpose and then turn around and give it as if we’re some benevolent Santa Claus.”

Some during the debate called for increased support for public schools.

“We don’t want to leave,” state Sen. George Young (D-Oklahoma City) said. “We want to build where we are, so help us by doing what you’re supposed to be doing. That is, strengthening public education right here. It is no matter where someone lives.”

Public school advocacy groups merged their efforts against the voucher bill and lobbied hard for every ‘no’ vote that came down to the wire after several hours of process and voting on the Senate floor.

Erika Wright, head of the Rural Public Schools Coalition, has been organizing her community against voucher measures for years.

“I think the rural story played a big role in this because our rural communities love their public schools,” Wright said. “They don’t want to see anything that is going to harm those public schools.”

They’re watching for what’s next.

“To continue to end encouragement to the Speaker, to the members of the House. To say, ‘No, we’re not going to hear this. It’s not right for Oklahoma,” Wright said.

Michael Brooks of Oklahoma City was the only Democratic state Senator to vote ‘Yes’ on the measure.



