Madeleine Albright, 1st Female US Secretary Of State, Dies
Links Mentioned On March 23, 2022
Wednesday, March 23rd 2022, 3:49 am
By:
News 9
Links Mentioned On March 23, 2022
Links Mentioned On March 23, 2022
News 9
Links Mentioned On March 23, 2022
Links Mentioned On March 23, 2022
News 9
Links Mentioned On March 23, 2022
Links Mentioned On March 23, 2022
News 9
Links Mentioned On March 23, 2022
Oklahoma Supreme Court Considers Legal Challenge To Special Election For Inhofe’s Seat
Barry Mangold
An attorney seeking to cancel the special election to replace U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe argued his case before the Oklahoma Supreme Court Wednesday.
Oklahoma City Memorializes 1958 Katz Drug Store Sit-In
Mike Glover
It was August 19, 1958 that Clara Luper led the sit in at Katz lunch counter, an act that would make history in Oklahoma
Woman Dies In Canadian County Jail, Another Charged For Smuggling Deadly Drugs
Brittany Toolis
A woman charged with murder and arson dies in the Canadian County Detention Center and officials believe another inmate is responsible for her death.
State Lawmakers Pass Measure To Allow More Classroom Hours For Adjunct Teachers
Augusta McDonnell
A bill allowing for adjunct teachers to spend more time in the classroom passed out of the senate today.
Bill Seeking To Ban Transgender Girls From Competitive Sports Passes House
Augusta McDonnell
A bill seeking to ban transgender girls from playing competitive sports passed out of the House chamber Wednesday.
View More Stories
