Kingston, Oklahoma, Hit By Tornado; Damage Reported

Monday, March 21st 2022, 10:14 pm

By: News 9

Team Coverage: New 9 Surveys Damage From Kingston Tornado

A tornado caused heavy damage in Kingston, Oklahoma, late Monday afternoon.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Lighthorse Police are assisting residents at this time.

Much of the damage appears to be about 3 miles east of Kingston on State Highway 70.

Damage was reported at the Buncombe Creek Resort Marina at Lake Texoma, too.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter at Kingston High School in the multi-purpose activity center (KMAC) for people affected by the tornado.

﻿The high school is located at 400 NE 3rd St. in Kingston.

News 9 Storm Trackers Val & Amy Castor are in Kingston surveying damage and helping residents.

Stay with News 9 as we update this story with the latest information.