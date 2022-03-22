Kingston, Oklahoma, Hit By Tornado; Damage Reported

A tornado caused heavy damage in Kingston, Oklahoma, late Monday afternoon.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Lighthorse Police are assisting residents at this time.
Much of the damage appears to be about 3 miles east of Kingston on State Highway 70.
Damage was reported at the Buncombe Creek Resort Marina at Lake Texoma, too.
The Red Cross has opened a shelter at Kingston High School in the multi-purpose activity center (KMAC) for people affected by the tornado.
The high school is located at 400 NE 3rd St. in Kingston.
News 9 Storm Trackers Val & Amy Castor are in Kingston surveying damage and helping residents.
