Sooners Fall To No. 14 Texas Tech In Big 12 Tournament

Friday, March 11th 2022, 10:48 pm

By: Jake Meyer

The Oklahoma Sooners men's basketball team lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders 56-55 in the Big 12 Tournament Friday night.

The Sooners fought back from an 11 point half time deficient to give the Red Raiders a run for their money late.

Umoja Gibson scored 16 for the Sooners while Jordan Goldwire added 14.

The Sooners fall to 18-15 (7-11) and now wait for Sunday to find out if they will be playing in the NCAA Tournament.

The Red Raiders will face the Kansas Jayhawks for the Big 12 crown on Saturday.



