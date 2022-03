Friday, March 11th 2022, 10:27 pm

By: News 9

Police are responded to a shooting at Integris Baptist Hospital parking garage in the 3300 block of NW Expressway just after 4:30 p.m. Friday.

One person was shot multiple times at the garage.

According to a release from Integris, a gunshot victim was found in the stairwell of the 56th Street Garage.

The victim was taken to OU Medical Center. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

There is not an active threat at this time. Police are on scene investigating.

This is a developing story.