Study Shows Even Mild COVID Cases Could Impact Your Brain

A new study out of the UK shows that even mild cases of COVID could change your brain.

"Now, what is it, a year and a half later," said viewer Dylan Utt. "It has to be really close to me, potent or I can’t smell anything."

Tuesday, News 9 heard from dozens of viewers still experiencing lingering issues from COVID-19.

"I could be eating eggs and it will taste like rotten meat," said Amanda Pineda.

But the science community is just starting to get a better picture of the long-term effects from the virus.

A new study out of the UK looked at around 800 people who were having serial brain scans. In between two scans, nearly half the patients got COVID-19.

"What they showed was there was shrinkage of the brain in many of the participants on the second scan who had had COVID-19," said OU Health's Chief COVID Dr. Dale Bratlzer.

The local COVID expert said the people that didn't get COVID had no substantial changes.

"Which suggested that COVID-19 the viral infection probably does cause some brain injury that may persist over time," said Dr. Bratzler.

He told News 9 the biggest changes were seen in the centers of the brain that impact your sense of taste and smell, but there were other areas of the brain that were also impacted.

News 9's Ashley Holden asked Dr. Bratzler how Oklahomans, especially those who have had the virus, should react to the study.

"Well I don't think this study tells us enough to know if there's anything that we should do differently," said Dr. Bratzler.

He said the study is upfront, they don't know if the effects will go away or if they are reversible.

"I think it may put more pressure on us to do a better job when people test positive for COVID to treat them with medications antiviral medications, [and] monoclonal antibodies," said Dr. Bratzler.

In the past, those treatments have been reserved for people most at risk for severe COVID infections.

Dr. Bratzler recommends anyone with smell or taste issues to see an Ear, Nose, and Throat doctor. Right now, he said there's no good treatment for that lingering side effect.