Tuesday, March 8th 2022, 3:23 am

By: News 9

Here are the links mentioned on March 8, 2022.





March 8 - The FBI's Oklahoma City field office is holding a recruiting event to get more women into law enforcement.

Agencies like OCPD, OHP and the OSBI will have female representatives available to talk about their experiences in the force.

There will be a panel discussion then a Q&A.

If you're interested, the virtual event is from 6 to 8.

Potential applicants can register for the event at https://fbi.yello.co/app/collect/event/04rimn2B2xSelBC6303s3w.

Applicants interested in the FBI can go to https://fbijobs.gov/career-paths/special-agents to learn more about the special agent position.



