Saturday, March 5th 2022, 10:54 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a deadly shooting near an OKC convenience store on Saturday.

The shooting happened at a store on the intersection of SW 29th and Blackwelder in OKC.

Police said that a male was shot in the head and a female was shot in the back but did not confirm which one died.

Police did say they had a suspect in custody.

Officers are on the scene now.





This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.