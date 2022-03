Saturday, March 5th 2022, 7:47 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police said they have a suspect in custody after he allegedly shot his girlfriend multiple times early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at a home just before 2 a.m. near Interstate 35 and Northeast 23rd Street.

Authorities said the boyfriend shot his girlfriend in the arms and torso. When officers arrived, the woman was conscious and was able to tell them what happened.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital and into surgery.

The suspect was arrested without incident.