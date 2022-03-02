OG&E Customers Experience Power Outages In NW OKC

Wednesday, March 2nd 2022, 12:07 pm

By: News 9

Just over 1,100 OG&E customers are without power Wednesday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to an incident of a downed power line in the 5000 block of West Wilshire Boulevard.

A small grass fire was caused by the downed line, but was put out quickly, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

At this time, around 1,163 outages are being reported in Oklahoma City.

OG&E's power outage map says the estimated time for restoration of the power outages is 1:43 p.m. Wednesday.

