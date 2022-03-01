WATCH: Scott Mitchell Interviews Rep. John Pfeiffer About School Districts, Property Tax Valuations

Monday, February 28th 2022, 8:19 pm

By: News 9, News On 6

A three-year quest by Oklahoma House of Representatives Deputy Floor Leader John Pfeiffer to resolve a contentious issue impacting school districts involving state bureaucrats, local elected officials, the courts and questionable property tax valuations could finally be headed to a resolution this week.

Several bills that would address the nearly $80 million of property taxes are currently being held in escrow. That money normally would be distributed to schools, career techs and local health departments but cannot because of disputes between energy companies and county assessors, many of who use a controversial consultant to set the valuations.

In this conversation, Leader Pfeiffer details the complicated and emotional problem and steps he’s taking to resolve a problem impacting both Oklahoma schools and energy companies.