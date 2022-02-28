OKC County Health Department Stops Majority Of COVID-19 Testing

Monday, February 28th 2022, 9:21 am

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City County Health Department says it's stopping a majority of its on-site COVID testing until further notice.

This applies to all its locations, with the exception of its Southern Oaks location, which requires scheduling an appointment.

Appointments can be made by calling 405-419-4119.

Testing is only offered at this location on Tuesdays and Thursdays for free PCR tests between 8 a.m. and noon.

Testing is also available through the health department's partner Curative, which is at OCCHD's northeast location.

These are the only Oklahoma City County Health Department COVID testing sites that will continue testing until further notice.

You can schedule an appointment and find a list of other places to get tested at testokc.com.