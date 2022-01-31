OSDH To Distribute N95 Masks To Pharmacies Across The State

Monday, January 31st 2022, 7:25 am

OSDH To Distribute 500,000 N95 Masks To Pharmacies Across The State

The state health department will distribute a new shipment of N95 face masks to local pharmacies across Oklahoma.

This is the second half of the shipment, and in total, the state health department plans to distribute more than 500,000 N95 masks statewide.

People can pick one up at a local pharmacy free of cost.

It's part of a push from the Biden Administration, and a partnership between the Oklahoma Pharmacist Association and different pharmacies across the state.

The state said since the COVID-19 Omicron variant is so contagious, the quality of mask matters, and everyone should have access to the best mask possible no matter where they live.

Places that offer the free N95's include the major pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens, however, it's advised that people call their local pharmacy to see if they have them in stock.