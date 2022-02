Sunday, February 27th 2022, 11:01 pm

By: News 9

Police in Shawnee say a man is barricaded inside a building across the street from city hall.

Police have the building located on 9th Street between Beard and Broadway surrounded.

Residents of the area have reported hearing shots fired, but authorities would not confirm or deny this information.

Residents are asked to keep away from the area.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to News 9 for updates.