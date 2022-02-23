Some Oklahomans Are Without Power As Winter Storm Continues

Wednesday, February 23rd 2022, 2:35 pm

By: News 9

The largest electricity providers in the state reported thousands of outages Wednesday morning but numbers have since dwindled.

As of 2:30 p.m., 64 customers statewide have yet to have their power restored.

As of noon, a combined 204 customers of the Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperative (159), Oklahoma Gas and Electric (37) and Public Service of Oklahoma (eight) are without power.

Earlier this morning, around 10:30 a.m., OG&E said two outages in the Guthrie area were responsible for nearly 2,000 customers (1,982) to lose power.

Rural providers, such as OAEC, reported outages of their own. Nearly 1,500 customers (1,492) in McClain County were without electricity.

This is a developing story.



