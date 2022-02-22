Tuesday, February 22nd 2022, 7:37 am

Support Groups Rallying At State Capitol For Gun Safety In Schools

Different support groups will be at the state capitol Tuesday, talking to lawmakers about the best ways to reduce gun violence in schools and protect kids overall.

Advocates have a list of priority bills they want to highlight, with a main one being Senate Bill 1294, also known as the secure storage law.

Written by Democratic Senator Mary Boren, it would essentially expand the list of people held responsible for children who get their hands on unsecured weapons.

Supporters believe this bill would help prevent teen suicides.

"The thing about firearms suicide is that when a firearm is used, death is resulted from a suicide 85% of the time," said Beth Furnish from Moms Demand Action Oklahoma. "So if we can keep access to firearms to a minimum, then that gives kids another chance."

Another bill of concern for advocates is House Bill 2588, a carryover bill sponsored by a number of Republicans.

It would essentially shorten the training to arm teachers and faculty on a school campus.

Advocates say this isn't the best way to address and heighten school safety.

Advocates will begin meeting with lawmakers starting Tuesday morning at 9:30.

They also have a virtual option for those who can't make it in person.