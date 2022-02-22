Tuesday Severe Weather Forecast

Monday, February 21st 2022, 9:58 pm

Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for February 22, 2022.

Winter and severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for counties across Oklahoma on Monday.

The winter storm watch was issued Monday, Feb. 21 around 10 a.m. and will last through Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.

According to National Weather Service, the areas affected by the storm watch include Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued around 7:30 p.m. for Carter, Garvin, Hughes, Jefferson, Love, Murray, Pontotoc, Seminole and Stephens counties until 2 a.m. Tuesday.