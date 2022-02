Decision Day, Oklahoma AG, Julius Jones' Legal Team Weigh In On The Case

Monday all eyes will be on the Pardon and Parole Board as they consider Julius Jones commutation application. He sits on death row for the 1999 murder of an Edmond businessman Paul Howell. News 9 was told this process is a first in the state for a death row inmate, and this case has been followed here in Oklahoma and nationally for decades. News 9's Ashley Holden talked with the state Attorney General and Jones' attorney in the days leading up to the board's consideration.