Monday, February 21st 2022, 7:34 am

By: News 9

An accident turned fatal in Stillwater early Sunday morning left one person dead.

According to troopers on the scene, two vehicles were involved in the accident.

One driver was transported to the hospital in good condition, while the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Mary Ann Leeper, according to Payne County Sherriff's Office.

The crash is currently under investigation.