At-Home Births Increase Due To Conditions Caused By Pandemic

Friday, February 18th 2022, 9:33 am

Since the pandemic began, more expecting mothers have chosen to give birth at home.

They say three main reasons are causing them to make that choice.

Specialists said it boils down to people being worried about getting COVID-19, hospitals having certain rules and women being concerned about being split from their baby if one of them tests positive for COVID.

For a number that has been so steady for so long, specialists said to see this 10% increase in the state is massive.

In 2019, home births were on a decline but in April of 2020, it all changed.

When it comes to home births, many insurance experts said not to be surprised about the coverage.

One example is you must use a midwife who has been certified by state regulators, or you might have to pay out of your own pocket for the supplies and equipment.

“Having a child at home costs about $3,000. That is 60% less than what you would pay for having a baby in the hospital. But the difficulty in that is that your insurance does not cover $3,000,” said Nick VinZantc, an Analyst with QuoteWizard.

Insurance specialists said to ask your agents about what you need to know about having a home birth, so you do not miss any hidden costs coming out of your pocket.