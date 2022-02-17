Wednesday, February 16th 2022, 6:12 pm

By: Jake Meyer

OKC Starbucks First To Petition For Union In Oklahoma

Starbucks workers at the location off 63rd & Grand have filed to be the first unionized Starbucks in the state.

Starbucks stores in 26 states have now filed a petition for unionization.

Starbucks has seen a wave of unionization efforts over the past year. Workers in Buffalo, New York unionized two locations back in January.

Multiple polls show union approval is high and growing among the youngest workers. And U.S. union membership levels are even ticking upward for workers between 25 and 34, even though it is declining among other age groups.

Young workers say they see unions as the best way to combat issues like wage inequality and poor working conditions.



