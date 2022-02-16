ODOT Says Major OKC Metro Interchange Project Nears Completion

Wednesday, February 16th 2022, 12:42 pm

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the major interchange project at Interstate 44 and Interstate 235 is now in the home stretch.

Depending on weather conditions, the department now expects to open all lanes by the beginning of March.

The end date is expected to come nearly three years after construction began.

The $105 million project focused on widening the interstate, adding flyover bridges and decreasing contact points.

This week, crews finished work on I-44, allowing them to open all six lanes.

While the contractor will be working on amenities and the median, ODOT does not expect any further closures on I-44.

Now the focus will shift to completing work on I-235. Contractors are expected to complete detail work over the next couple of weeks.

Department spokesperson, Lisa Shearer-Salim, said the work relies heavily on temperature. As a result, ODOT will have to wait to see if the incoming winter storm will delay completion.

The materials include line striping paint and concrete.

“You want them to cure, or set up at the right temperature,” Shearer-Salim said. “To basically ensure a long-lasting product. We want them to be successful and not go back any time soon.”

The department said it can’t thank drivers enough for their patients, but it still encourages them to use caution as crews work on the final stages.