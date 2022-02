Monday, February 14th 2022, 3:02 pm

By: News 9

OCPD Respond To Reported Shooting In NW OKC

Two people were found dead inside a vehicle Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.

Police were called to the scene of a reported shooting in the 3000 block of Northwest 10th Street. When officers arrived, they found two bodies inside a vehicle.

Police then took two people into custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.