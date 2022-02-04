Oklahoma Residential School Stays Open During Winter Storm

Thursday, February 3rd 2022, 8:58 pm

As school districts closed their doors for classes this week amid a winter storm, Frank Wang slept in his office at the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics.

Wang, the school’s president, said OSSM did not cancel any classes for the winter storm that hit Oklahoma City this week.

Related: Oklahomans Lend A Helping Hand, Enjoy The Winter Weather

“The kids don’t even ask. Are we going to have classes? Of course, we're going to have classes. And that's why I’m living in my office,” Wang said.

The K-12 school is a residential school, meaning students and some staff live on its campus in Northeast Oklahoma City.

“We had one of our physics professors show up, he was wearing skis,” Wang said.

Students told News 9 they still take advantage of the weather when they can.

“We still go have massive snowball fights,” said Sourish Pasula, an OSSM junior. “Yesterday we had the greatest snowball fight of all time. I can pretty much guarantee that there will be another snowball fight this evening.”



