OHP Releases Update On Its Response During This Week's Winter Storm

Thursday, February 3rd 2022, 3:08 pm

By: News 9, News On 6

Many state agencies, like the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, have worked round-the-clock during this week's statewide winter storm.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, OHP said it responded to over 350 collisions (352) across Oklahoma. Out of the 352 collisions, 303 of them were non-injury collisions. Two of the 49 injury-related collisions resulted in fatalities.

The agency assisted an additional 331 motorists who experienced some trouble driving on the state's roadways in the snow and ice.

OHP also found nearly 90 vehicles (89) were abandoned statewide.