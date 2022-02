Monday, January 31st 2022, 9:49 pm

By: Associated Press

Lu Dort scored 18 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 98-81 to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Josh Giddey added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the short-handed Thunder.

Oklahoma City’s scoring leader, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is out until after the All-Star break with a sprained right ankle sustained last Friday against Indiana.

CJ McCollum scored 21 points and Norman Powell added 18 for Portland. The Trail Blazers have lost four of five.