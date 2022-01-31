Head Coach Of The Cincinnati Bengals Has Norman Roots

Monday, January 31st 2022, 10:10 am

For the first time in 33 years, the Bengals are heading to the Super Bowl, led by head coach Zac Taylor of Oklahoma roots.

"I don't know that will ever be as special as the moment we just had, but it was pretty cool to be a part of," said Cincinnati Head Coach Zac Taylor.

But before his time as an NFL head coach, he was just a Norman kid.

"They're a tight-knit family, and that's what makes Norman great. We have these close families and close family connections, and we feel like we are rooting for him because we are rooting for Norman," said Shannon Pawley.

Norman High Teacher Shannon Pawley grew up with Zac swimming, hanging out as families and knowing something special was in the works.

"To see him at this level is unsurprising. He is a dedicated person with a great work ethic," said Pawley.

Zac was the starting QB at Norman High, throwing for 1,950 yards and 16 touchdowns during his senior year.

"It is so cool to see guys like Zac, George Kittle, Trae Young, and Jordan Evans, the great kids come out of this community and see them on this stage being competitive. And to see their character and see how great of men they are," said Pawley.

News 9’s Sports Director Dean Blevins, who once played with Zac's father, said his Norman upbringing is what made this Super Bowl-bound coach who he is.

"He is brilliant. He is calm. There's no show, and there's no flashiness. There is just winning. That is what I respect," said Dean Blevins.

The Super Bowl matchup between the Bengals and Rams is set for Feb. 13.