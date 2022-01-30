Rural Students Concerned Over Resources For Virtual Learning

Saturday, January 29th 2022, 11:04 pm

A Stuart High School student is addressing the importance of internet access in rural communities

The Student Advisory Council just had its first meeting. Several issues were addressed, one being internet access in rural communities.

About 75 to 100 students from all over Oklahoma signed on for their meeting with State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. Geralyn Haney is a junior at Stuart High School. This is her first year in the program.

“I'm from a really small school down in southeast Oklahoma. We don't have very good access to the internet,” Haney said.

Haney said the pandemic has exposed the lack of resources in rural communities.

“It's terrible at my house here it's terrible. I had trouble getting on to the Zoom meeting today. It's just a problem that really needs to be fixed,” Haney said.

Haney said her family spends a pretty penny on the internet. She's done at-home learning several times during the pandemic. She said it's challenging for her and her little sister.

“Me and her (sister) cannot do assignments at the same time it shuts both of our computers down. I'll go to the public library and I’ll sit there and I’ll either go in the library or I’ll sit in my car and connect to the internet,” Haney said.

Hofmeister agrees with Haney and said this continues to be an issue and something needs to be done.

“It should be as common as a basic utility like electricity and running water. This is helpful for students but it's also helpful for Oklahoma families,” Hofmeister said.

Hofmeister said there are some options to help students.

“Either a hotspot or some of our school districts have a bus with Wi-Fi that they even park in areas in metro communities where there is an apartment complex where there's usually no connectivity available,” Hofmeister said.

Several cable companies are also offering affordable internet service.

To learn more about how to get access to affordable internet, CLICK HERE.



