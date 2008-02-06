State voter turnout shatters record

Oklahoman voters turned out in record numbers for the presidential primary election on Tuesday.

By: News 9

NEWS 9

Oklahoman voters turned out in record numbers for the presidential primary election on Tuesday. The turnout smashed the state's previous record set in 1992.

About 750,000 people or 40 percent of Oklahoma's 1.8 million registered voters turned out to the polls with an additional 3,300 Oklahomans who voted early. The state's previous record was only 27 percent turnout.

Election officials said about 39 percent of Oklahoma Democrats voted in the primary election, which is up 10 percent from the 2000 primary. Oklahoma Republicans nearly doubled their numbers since 2000 with a 37 percent turnout.