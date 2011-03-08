Worker Commits Suicide At Tinker Air Force Base

Tuesday, March 8th 2011, 9:38 am

By: News 9

Kirsten McIntyre, News 9

MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma – Authorities at Tinker Air Force Base are investigating a shooting that took place on base Tuesday around 2 a.m.

Ron Mullen, a Tinker Air Force Base spokesperson, told News 9 it appears a civilian worker committed suicide in Building 3001, which is the headquarters for the Air Logistics Center.

Mullen said the victim was working on the third shift and there were about 80 employees in the building when the shooting occurred.

Building 3001 is more than half a mile long and is the largest building on base. Aircraft and engine maintenance is done in the building, including work on the KC-135. Mullen said the area where the shooting occurred is "safe and secure" as investigators do their work. The victim's name will be released 24 hours after the family has been notified.