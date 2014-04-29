New Mexico Man Arrested, Accused Of Molesting OKC Boy

Tuesday, April 29th 2014, 12:09 pm

By: News 9

A New Mexico man was arrested after being accused of molesting an Oklahoma City boy.

According to police, on Wednesday, April 16, officers responded to a child molestation report in the 1300 block of S.W. 126th Street.

The boy, who is under 10 years old, said a family friend had inappropriately touched him in his private area on three separate occasions that day, while his mom was out running an errand.



The family friend, later identified as 50-year-old Stanley Sander, lives in New Mexico and had left Oklahoma City following the incident.



On Monday, April 28, Sander was taken into custody and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on charges of lewd acts with a child.