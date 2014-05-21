Roasted Potato Salad With Champagne Vinaigrette

By: News 9

Ingredients:

1 bag red potatoes cut into quarters*

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 large yellow onion, cubed

3 ribs celery, chopped

8 strips thick cut smoked bacon, sliced thin and cooked crisp

2 tablespoons flat-leaf parsley, chopped

1/2 cup Champagne Vinaigrette

Instructions:

Roast the red potatoes and onions till they are fork tender. Drain and allow to cool. In a large bowl combine the red onion, celery, and cooled red potatoes. Pour the vinaigrette over the top and toss. Sprinkle with flat leaf parsley. Store the potato salad in an airtight container and allow it to chill for at least 4 hours before serving.