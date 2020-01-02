Jim Reynolds, Account Executive

Jim Reynolds is an Account Executive with over 20 years of marketing experience in the Oklahoma City market.

By: Griffin Media

He has worked with a diverse client list and has helped businesses grow. With a defined marketing strategy, he will reach your target customer with a commercial message to grow your business.

Reach (Audience) + Frequency (number of times your commercial is viewed) + Message (a singular idea) = Results.

To get started on KWTV News 9, News 9 Now, KSBI, News9.com or Digital Outdoor, please contact Jim Reynolds by email, in the office at 405-841-9169 or by mobile at 405-863-4994.