Crash Report Released In Deadly Moore High School Hit-And-Run
Police have released a crash report involving six Moore high school students who were run over one week ago today.
New information shows the suspect was driving nearly 80 mph at the time of the collision, according to investigators.
The speed limit on Main Street is 30 mph.
Meaning the accused driver, Max Townsend, was allegedly going 50 mph over the speed limit.
Rachel Freeman and Yuridia Martinez were killed by the impact.
Kolby Crum was critically injured and is still in the hospital.
Joseph White, Shiloh Hutchinson, and Ashton Baza were also treated for their injuries.
Townsend was arrested at the scene and taken to a facility for blood alcohol testing.
The results are expected any day.
In the crash report, witnesses said they saw Townesend hit the students while they were running on the sidewalk.
Of course, may other students also witnessed the crash, because it was right after school and near the field house.
“There was no indication of braking. There is evidence that he accelerated at a certain point,” said Moore Police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis.
Investigators also said that Tonwsend appeared to have been drinking because his son was killed in a wreck the day before.
“He was working in Muskogee, had left there after he had gotten off work about 2 that morning, and it's our allegations that he spent the rest of the day drinking and mourning the loss of his son that had passed away the day before,” said Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn.
Police requested search warrants for Townsend’s home, but have not released their findings.
Rachel Freeman's funeral is tomorrow at First Baptist Church Moore at 11 a.m.
Her father posted this on Facebook:
And on the heels of tragedy, the family has opened another investigation.
Someone created a GoFundMe page in Rachel's name, without the family's permission.
It's been taken down, but Moore police are investigating.
Rachel's family has asked News 9 to help livestream the funeral so that everyone, including relatives out-of-state, can celebrate her life.
The livestream will be available on the News 9 app tomorrow at 11 a.m.