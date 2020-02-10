News
Police Identify Man Found Dead In SE OKC Apartment
A man was found dead Friday afternoon in a southeast Oklahoma City apartment, police said.
Raimonido Crittendon, 59, was found dead inside an apartment in the 4500 block of Sunnyview Drive near SE 44th Street and Sunnylane Road.
Police were called about 1:45 p.m. to the area and found Crittendon had "trauma to his body consistent with homicide," police said.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.